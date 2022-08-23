01STOCK_MILTON_SCHOOLS01

Milton taxpayers have approved a marginally smaller tax levy for the upcoming school year than the year prior.

During the Milton School District’s annual meeting Aug. 22, eligible voters unanimously approved a tax levy of $18.8 million for the 2022-23 school year, a few hundred thousand dollars short of last year’s $19 million. Equating to a 0.8% decrease, the district’s permissible levy allowed by the state is reduced because of its declining number of school-age children.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you