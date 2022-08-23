Milton taxpayers have approved a marginally smaller tax levy for the upcoming school year than the year prior.
During the Milton School District’s annual meeting Aug. 22, eligible voters unanimously approved a tax levy of $18.8 million for the 2022-23 school year, a few hundred thousand dollars short of last year’s $19 million. Equating to a 0.8% decrease, the district’s permissible levy allowed by the state is reduced because of its declining number of school-age children.
The approval was made by a voice vote with no opposition. To vote, people must be at least 18 and live in the school district.
The district anticipates its total spending to amount to $54.6 million for 2022-23, with 58% of that funded by the state, Business Manager Carey Bradley explained. Another 3% will come from federal sources, including $920,000 of one-time COVID-19 stimulus funds; and another 7% will come from other school districts for open enrollment.
The remaining roughly 32% will be funded by district taxpayers, Bradley said.
The 2022-23 budget will receive a slight edge from increasing open enrollment, but most of the increase the district had hoped to see will be wiped out by the lower levy limit.
The district’s expenses are set to increase by $1.4 million, or 2.6%, driven largely by the rising cost of employee wages and benefits.
The district is also anticipating an increase of $434,000 in state funding from open enrollment, a 15% increase over the previous year. However, 85% of that impact will be erased as declining membership – the number of school-age children who live in the district, not actual total enrollment – drags down its levy limit.
The Milton schools, like other districts across the state where enrollment is declining, is plagued by rising expenses with no new state funding. Milton’s enrollment is expected to be 71 fewer students than last year, as an enrollment bubble starts to pop. Its largest class of 297 students graduated in June.
The incoming kindergarten class will be the smallest in the district by two dozen students, at just 208 children.
The district’s budget will not be finalized until later this fall. It still needs to take its official annual enrollment count on the third Friday in September, and calculate in the state’s equalized value report that will affect how much funding it receives.
Equalized values look at how much property value a district has as a ratio to its student membership. The lower the ratio of value per student, the more equalized aid a district could receive.
The equalization aid model is intended to level the playing field for districts that have less resources and reduce the tax burden on property owners. An increase in equalization aid doesn’t increase how much a district can spend in a given year; rather, it reduces the amount the district will need to collect in taxes.
