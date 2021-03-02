MILTON
Milton School District students will be released from school one hour early on Mondays next year, giving teachers time to work in professional learning communities.
In 2021-22, middle school students will end their day at 1:50 p.m., high school students at 1:55 p.m., elementary students at 2:35 p.m. and Northside Intermediate School students at 2:40 p.m.
At its Feb. 8 meeting, the school board was given two options—early release on Mondays or no early release—and members Mike Hoffman, Dave Holterman, Jennifer Johns and Brian Kvapil voted to see another option with fewer early releases.
On Feb. 22, the school board considered three options: the initial proposal for Mondays, which kept release times as they are now; a one-hour early release on Mondays; and early releases on 16 Mondays.
Milton High School Principal Jeremy Bilhorn said all three options exceeded the minimum hours of instruction required per year by the state.
For grades K-6, the minimum number of hours is 1,050. For grades 7-12, the minimum is 1,137 hours.
All three options also scheduled asynchronous online learning days on five professional development days for teachers.
“That’s how we’re able to recoup some of those minutes,” Bilhorn said.
Responding to a question from Kvapil, Bilhorn said the state once required 180 days of instruction, but the requirement today is figured in hours.
“From my perspective,” Kvapil said, “I think those asynchronous days are ineffective.”
During the 2018-19 school year, the high school and middle school tallied 1,175 hours of instruction. Northside Intermediate and East and Harmony elementary schools reported 1,104 hours, and West and Consolidated elementary schools had 1,118 hours.
Including the virtual learning days, the one-hour early release plan offers 1,112.17 hours of instruction for K-6 grades and 1,186.33 for high-schoolers.
Holterman said he thought weekly early release days will result in reduced learning opportunities for students.
“I can accept there’s value in creating time for planning outside the traditional class, but I believe that more than once a month will produce a greater level of lost opportunity among the student body than of opportunity gained," he said. "I remember my time as a student and recall finding learning opportunities greatly reduced in partial days. By the time we started doing anything, the class was already over.”
He said early release days during the pandemic's early days gave teaching staff an opportunity to fine-tune virtual instruction and custodial staff time to clean.
“I think in going through that process, we reaffirmed that in-person instruction is the best model for kids,” he said. “I think we also affirmed the stress points caused for kids, parents and caregivers from repetitive virtual education.
"Another thing that I’d like to recognize is the fact that we, as a community, made a $59 million investment in facilities that are best used with kids in them.”
Superintendent Rich Dahman said teachers need time to plan.
“We all value the time students that are in classrooms, but in order for that time to be used as effectively as possible and for the teachers to continue to develop their skills, we need to give teachers time to plan and dig into assessment data so they can best meet those students’ needs,” Dahman said.
The board supported the second option—one-hour early releases every Monday—on a 5-2 vote. Voting "yes" were Shelly Crull-Hanke, Mike Hoffman, Jennifer Johns, Joe Martin and Rick Mullen, with Brian Kvapil and Dave Holterman voting "no."
The 2021-22 calendar includes professional development days on Oct. 11, Nov. 8, Jan. 14, March 7 and May 9.