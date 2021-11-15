A 15-year-old has been referred to the Rock County District Attorney’s Office for the creation of a racist online posting that juxtaposed local high school football players with a historical drawing of a white man whipping a Black man, the Janesville Police Department said Monday.
The teen is accused of the unlawful use of computerized communication systems, according to a police department news release.
The Milton School District confirmed that a Milton High School student made the image.
The meme, which circulated on the social cellphone app Snapchat, included two images, one of a Milton football player, who appears to be white, standing over a Janesville Parker football player, who appears to be Black, laying facedown on the field during a game Sept. 17 at Milton High School.
The second photo, appearing below the first, is a historical drawing of a white man whipping a naked Black man. The images include a caption, which appears to be the original description of the illustration: “Slave begs for mercy after Master beats Viciously (1860 colorized).”
The football players in the top photo were not involved in the creation or distribution of the meme and did not consent to their images being used that way, police and school officials have said.
Last Wednesday, the district’s Communications and Safety Coordinator Kari Klebba reiterated in an email that “the meme is abhorrent and is not consistent with our district’s policies.”