MILTON
As the 2019-20 school year winds down, high school seniors are experiencing a much different finale than the one they had planned in their heads.
Gov. Tony Evers’ recent extension of the stay-at-home order means the rest of this school year will be completed online.
A long list of "lasts" for seniors will go uncompleted thanks to COVID-19, but the Milton School District is doing its best to honor its oldest students.
Parents have been tossing out ideas for how to celebrate seniors on social media, and an anonymous donor gave more than $1,000 for 265 honorary yard signs to be displayed at seniors' homes.
A larger version of the sign sits in front of Milton High School.
Many seniors picked up their signs Friday, and others are being dropped off.
Senior Parker Wilkinson, for one, appreciates the gesture.
“It feels really nice. When they came out with the signs, I felt really appreciated because it felt like the community cared about us, and they were behind us,” she said. “It was a good feeling to know that they wanted to do something to try to make it at least a little normal.”
Her classmate Cole Witt has felt the community love, too.
“I feel like during these times there has been a huge outpouring of support for our class specifically, and so I feel like those signs are a culmination of all of that,” he said.
Amy Kenyon, a high school teacher and career coordinator, played a big role in organizing the sign giveaway. She said this year’s senior class is special and not cliquey as others have been.
“I’ve seen them grow up from a tiny T-ball age. ... They all get along,” she said.
Wilkinson said it’s been tough to accept that the class will miss many coming-of-age events and activities. She finds herself missing school more than she thought this year.
"It’s really hard, but I try to just talk to my friends a lot, and we try to talk about how much we will grow from this and how this is a big lesson," she said. "Especially now, I’ve learned to not take things for granted because I used to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to leave, I want to graduate so bad,’ and now I’ve realized I like school a lot.”
Superintendent Rich Dahman said students and staff have made online learning work, but the staff misses students, too.
”We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to protect the health of our students and staff and their families, but it's been hard," he said. "A big part of education is continuing with virtual learning, but we know that it’s not the same, and it's not ideal. That personal touch and that interaction between students and staff is something that’s vitally important.”
A virtual graduation ceremony will likely take place so students and families can see the speakers and celebrate graduates. If restrictions are lifted over the summer, other celebrations could take place, Dahman said.
Wilkinson and Witt said they are spending their free time with family and talking to friends. Wilkinson is set to move on to UW-La Crosse to study education, and Witt plans to attend UW-Madison for biology.
They both said part of the reason this closure has been so difficult is because they have real connections with their teachers and miss them.
Witt said some classes can be tougher than others, but teachers make the difference.
“I really love some of my teachers, and it’s hard not seeing them,” he said. “I didn’t realize how tough it is to sit through a physics lecture without people around you.”
Wilkinson agreed.
“I do love them a lot,” she said, “and I appreciate now more than ever how much work they've been putting in to try to make things seem normal.”