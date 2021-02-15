01STOCK_MILTONSCHOOLS01

MILTON

Milton School District students will learn virtually Wednesday and Thursday this week as district employees receive their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a district news release.

Workers who received the vaccine earlier this month will receive second doses Wednesday.

District officials originally planned to have students and staff back in person Thursday but changed their minds because possible side effects from the vaccine could prevent some staff members from teaching in person.

