MILTON
Milton schools could see an increase of 21 open enrollment students in the coming academic year should applicant families all choose to accept its invitation for this fall.
The Milton School Board unanimously approved the applications of 82 open enrollment students at its Monday meeting, ahead of the deadline for sending notices of approval or denials in mid-June. Of those approved, 16 already attend Milton schools, and 31 of the applicants for open enrollment are entering 4K in the fall, according to a memo included in the board agenda’s packet.
The board also approved the denial of one student, an 11th grader, on the basis that they have an expulsion on their record. There was no discussion during the meeting.
The district had 363 open enrollment students across all grade levels in September 2021, which helped balance out the 408 students who enrolled out, according to a resident count document from January 2022. Most of the open enrollments out during the 2021-22 school year were at the high school level, with 183 students enrolling out in September compared to 109 coming in.
The district’s highest number of open enrollments coming in was in 4K through third grade, with 151 students in September. It helped the district reduce a loss of enrollment in those grade levels, as enrollment in that grade range dropped 34 students in January 2022 over the year prior, to 1,159.
In January, the board voted to not include any restrictions on its open enrollment program for 2022-23 in any grade level or program, including students with IEP or 504 plans. Districts often use open enrollment as a way to boost their state revenue or fill open seats they might have in established classrooms because they can receive $8,224 in state aid funding that is split from the full amount between the student’s home district.
Those who apply and are accepted aren’t necessarily guaranteed to be Milton students in the fall. Families may submit open enrollment applications to three school districts a year and can decide which district to enroll in if accepted by more than one. In 2021-22, a total of 86 students applied for open enrollment seats, but on the third Friday count in September—the official count date of a district’s student population each year that determines the amount of state aid it receives—just 67 of those students showed up.
Slightly fewer students applied to open enroll out of Milton for the 2022-23 school year than those who applied to enroll in—71 students applied to enroll out. Of those, 26 were already nonresidents who were placed during a previous open enrollment cycle, and another 27 were students who will start in 4K this fall.
Of the resident students who have newly opted to open-enroll out, there are eight total, five of those at the high school level.
Families have until late June to make the decision to send their children to a nonresident district in the fall.