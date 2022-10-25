MILTON—The Milton School District’s tax rate is lower than last year, but with declining enrollment and inflation, the district expects mounting financial challenges in the next two years.
On tax bills to be mailed out in December, based on a tax rate of $8.11 per $1,000 of assessed property value, the owner of a $100,000 home will pay $811 in Milton school taxes this year. That is a drop from $8.29 last year and $9.18 in 2020.
School taxes are only one portion of the property tax bill; there are also municipal, county and technical school portions.
However, due to declining enrollment, which is figured into its formula for state aid, the district expects to receive less state funding starting in the next couple of years.
The district is expecting $34.8 million in state funding this year, slightly up from $34.7 million last year. However, that is down from $35.02 million in 2020-21.
Based on declining enrollment and a state funding decrease, the district may see its total state funding drop by at least $362,000 in the coming school year, Finance Director Carey Bradley said.
In 2021, the district’s 3-year rolling average enrollment, which figures into its state aid formula for 2022, was 3,503 students. Going forward, Milton expects its enrollment to drop to a 3-year rolling average of 3,431 students in 2023 and to 3,388 students in 2024.
This school year, there are 299 seniors and only 208 kindergartners, a drop in cohort size that the district will need to address, Bradley told the school board this week.
Additionally, an expected $48 million in revenue in the coming year doesn’t balance up with expenses projected to amount to $49 million, a 3% increase over $47.8 million last year.
And the district will at some point use up its one-time federal COVID-19 relief funds. Over the past 2 years, the district has received a total of about $2.5 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency (ESSER) funds. It’s been using for various purposes including general student and teacher needs, curriculum updates and improvements to the high school’s heating, ventilation and cooling system.
In the coming year, the district plans to use about $920,000 in federal funds to address annual cost increases, Bradley said, but “the use of one-time funds will not close the ongoing gap in the future.”
Superintendent Rich Dahman said that, with inflation, costs continue to rise. And he said if that trend goes on, but funding from taxes and the state do not increase, “we are going to have to have discussions to address those needs.”
