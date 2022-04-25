The Milton School District will slightly reduce its teaching staff for the 2022-23 year based on an anticipated decrease in student population.
The reductions will not result in staff layoffs, though, as retirements and resignations have allowed the district to reassign remaining staff into new roles if needed, district business director Carey Bradley wrote in an email to the Gazette.
The plan approved by the Milton school board during its Monday, April 25, meeting will result in a reduction of the equivalent of four full-time teaching positions from 257.7 to 253.44. The number of full-time administrators – such as the superintendent, principals and the director of athletics and activities – and other supervisors will remain the same, with a combined staff allocation of 24 positions. The board approved the plan 4-2, with board members Shelly Crull-Hanke and Mike Hoffman voting against.
The staffing plan, recommended by administrators, eliminates the five additional hours of music and art instruction at Northside Intermediate School that had been approved in August 2021. It also reduces the equivalent of 7.26 full-time staff, three of which were one-year positions that were hired with one-time federal Elementary and Secondary School Relief funds.
Positions that will be eliminated include two at the high school in the English and Science departments, two at East, one at West and 2.26 at Northside. With the reductions at the high school, some classes will switch to every other year, such as AP science classes, and another, Forensic Science, will not be offered in 2022-23 as the teacher leading the course is retiring, Milton High School principal Jeremy Bilhorn told the board.
District superintendent Richard Dahman reassured board members that students would not be drastically hurt by the reduction in staff, adding that the staffing reductions are based on decreases happening with the student population and that classes could be smaller even with fewer teachers.
“We anticipate the very similar average class sizes across those grade levels to what we have this year and even a little decrease in the average class sizes,” Dahman said.
The reductions are expected to trim the district’s operating budget by an average of $70,500 per teacher, including wages and benefit packages. Bradley said that will get district administration closer to a balanced budget for the 2022-23 school year; the district initially was projected to have a deficit of $784,822.
The school district is expected to lose about 90 students for 2022-23 for a projected population of 3,166, down from 3,237 enrolled during the 2021-22 school year. The incoming class of 208 kindergarteners this fall is a decrease from the outgoing senior class of 297, which is the largest class by at least 30 students.
Enrollment has been fairly stagnant in the last five years, with the district hovering around a population in the 3,200-range in the last four years.
Crull-Hanke voiced her opposition to the plan, saying she felt the district needed to keep its staffing at current levels, especially as schools are still feeling the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic had on K-12 education had on students’ academic and social-emotional needs.
“That I just feel is not OK right now at this current time of what we're dealing with with the world of education,” she said.