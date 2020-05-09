MILTON
Despite significant changes because of COVID-19, the Milton School District will still offer a “very robust” summer school program this year, according to summer school coordinator Sarah Stuckey.
Virtual summer school classes will run from June 8 to July 3 for kindergartners through eighth graders. Some courses that are usually offered will not be available because they couldn’t be adapted for online learning, but most will be offered, Stuckey said.
Other classes, such as the high school credit recovery program and physical education and health for incoming freshmen, will be six weeks long and end July 17.
“We’re really hoping by having a really healthy summer school program, children can continue having positive connections not just with teachers but with their peers,” Stuckey said.
Milton will start the online registration process Wednesday and leave it open for a week. The 45-minute classes will take place at a set time in the morning every day to build a routine.
For students who didn’t complete a class or who are otherwise lacking credits, 90-minute classes will be offered to allow them to focus on content standards and defined study areas, Stuckey said.
These students will have to follow a syllabus and retake sections they previously failed.
All summer school classes are taught by licensed educators. Those with academic requirements are taught by teachers within the district, so if a student failed math, his or her summer school teacher would be a math teacher from the district.
Enrichment classes are typically centered around an outside theme but integrate academic concepts. Teachers from area districts sometimes teach these courses, Stuckey said.
Examples include a chocolate factory class that incorporates math and reading and other activities as students learn how to make chocolate, Minecraft classes, and a gaming class that combines literacy with learning how to design and program a video game.
“Even though it will seem like they’re (the kids) just having fun, we’re going to still keep focused on academics and weaving those in because we want to support the kids any way we can,” Stuckey said.
While online learning will be different, Stuckey said it could give more students learning opportunities.
“One of the benefits is we have the opportunity to possibly reach even more students this way,” she said. “Summer school is sometimes a challenge for families because they have to transport into a couple of different schools in Milton. This will be accessible to students wherever they are, so we’re hoping families embrace the opportunity.”
The district will explore other options later this summer depending on COVID-19 restrictions, Stuckey said.