After two years of piloting multiple elementary language arts curriculums, the Milton School District has settled on two that staff members believe add academic rigor.
The Milton School District Board of Education unanimously approved the use of two separate language arts curriculums during its meeting Monday, April 11. Starting in the 2022-23 school year, district students in kindergarten through third grade will learn the “Wonders” curriculum from McGraw-Hill, and its students in grades four through eight will learn “Wit and Wisdom” from curriculum developer Greater Minds.
District administration settled on the two curriculums after undertaking a pilot that also included myView and StudySync as options, district director of curriculum and instruction Ryan Ruggles told the board. Ruggles said middle school teachers thought the Wit and Wisdom curriculum increased the comprehension of the material being taught in classrooms despite the pilot process starting off as overwhelming.
“What we heard overwhelmingly from that middle level is that it really raised the rigor within their classrooms,” he said. “I think that was one thing that really pushed us over the top.”
Milton High School will be piloting StudySync as a new curriculum in the later part of this year, Ruggles said.
The district has used Units of Study for Writing for its K-8 language arts curriculum in past years, but it did not have a districtwide official reading or language arts source, district public information officer Kari Klebba wrote in an email to The Gazette after the meeting.
Wonders is a K-5 language arts program that encourages students to build knowledge and literacy through exploring different time periods and cultures by focusing on five pillars that include phonics, vocabulary and comprehension, McGraw-Hill’s website states. The curriculum has students writing on a daily basis, the website adds.
Wit and Wisdom is a K-8 curriculum that provides “a framework for inquiry” by focusing on developing language arts skills through four modules throughout the academic year, according to the curriculum’s website. Those modules center on a topic or a theme such as the American Revolution, the Great Depression or poetry, while strategically having students revisit core knowledge areas as they work through the curriculum.
Wit and Wisdom strives to include books in the curriculum that represent diverse perspectives but does not teach critical race theory, the curriculum’s website states. Critical race theory is a college-level legal framework theory that examines the effects of certain U.S. laws on groups that have historically been marginalized and is not included in the state Department of Public Instruction’s curriculum standards.
The district launched the pilot program during the 2021-22 school year and selected two programs to test at each grade level, a memo from administrators to the board in the agenda packet states. The cost to implement the curriculum with six years’ worth of materials and a year of professional development for staff to teach it will total $600,000, with funding coming out of the district’s second and third allocation of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
The stimulus funds given to schools were meant to help close gaps created by the COVID-19 pandemic, among other requirements.
Board member Dave Holterman asked whether the recommended curriculums allowed for teachers to have any flexibility within their individual teaching styles in the classrooms or if it just served as a broad framework for teachers to work within.
Ruggles responded that the district wants all students to receive the same experience regardless of which school they’re enrolled in throughout the district and that having a curriculum across all schools allows teachers to meet that standard.
“There’s a balance between the art and science of teaching,” Ruggles said. “We want the common experience for all of our kids K-12, and with that common experience comes our PLCs being able to look at how kids are doing in each classroom and figure out what’s working and what’s not.”