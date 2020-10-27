MILTON
While the Milton School District tax levy will increase by about 5.9% this school year, the tax rate itself will drop slightly from $9.26 per $1,000 of property value last year to $9.18 this year.
The school board Monday unanimously approved a $51.5 million budget for 2020-21, which represents a 7.3% increase in spending.
In a memo to the school board, Director of Business Services Carey Bradley said general fund expenditures typically are driven by annual cost increases in utilities, business insurance, transportation and staff.
The district’s 2020-21 revenue limit is $37.7 million, of which $22.1 million is provided by state aid.
About $15.55 million in the general fund will be generated by the local property tax levy.
On the revenue side, the budget was updated to reflect a $450,000 increase in open-enrollment revenue. Open-enrollment values for 2020-21 are estimated at $8,125 per student and $12,977 per student with disabilities.
Bradley said 2019-20 was not a typical year because COVID-19 forced schools to close in March, and 2020-21 will not be typical either. The district is tracking virus-related costs.
“Once costs are identified, we evaluate funding sources including grants, the current budget and fund balance,” Bradley wrote in an Oct. 22 memo to the board.
Expenses were updated to reflect a $52,000 increase in transportation costs because fewer students are riding more buses to allow for physical distancing.
The tax levy totals $19.5 million, including $3.6 million for referendum debt service and $300,000 for the community service fund.
The tax levy is spread across nine municipalities, based on the equalized value in each. Here’s an approximate breakdown using rounded numbers:
- City of Janesville: 35%
- City of Milton: 19%
- Town of Harmony: 14%
- Town of Milton: 12%
- Town of Janesville: 9%
- Town of Fulton: 4%
- Town of Johnstown: 3%
- Towns of Lima and Koshkonong: 1%
Statewide, the average school district tax rate for 2019-20 was $9.34.
Property owners might experience fluctuations in the school portion of their tax bills because of changes in the value of their municipality and/or changes to their assessments. In addition to school taxes, property tax bills include taxes from municipalities, counties and technical colleges.