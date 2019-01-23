MILTON

The Milton School District is looking for community members to join its new wellness committee.

The committee will include district staff from the nutrition, athletic and physical education departments and district residents, according to a news release. It will explore ways to encourage healthy eating, physical activity and overall wellness.

Members will meet four times a year with the first meeting sometime in March, according to the release.

Those interested in joining the committee can contact Jerry Schuetz, director of administrative operations, at 608-868-9222 or schuetz@milton.k12.wi.us.