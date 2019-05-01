190502_MSDMEET01
Milton Superintendent Tim Schigur, left, and Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz, right, stand at the front of a meeting where their voluntary resignations were announced Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the school district office in Milton.

 Angela Major

MILTON

Milton School District Superintendent Tim Schigur and Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz will resign at the end of this school year. 

Board President Joe Martin announced the resignations during a community information meeting Wednesday morning.

Schigur and Schuetz submitted their resignations voluntarily early this week. Both will resign at the end of the school year, June 30, Martin said. 

"Dr. Schigur and Dr. Schuetz have both indicated that they don’t want their presence in the district to stand in the way of what is most important – student opportunities and achievement," Martin said.

The school board accepted the resignations and "wishes them continued success in the future."

The school board will meet in coming weeks to determine an interim superintendent. The board will look within and outside the district to make sure the jobs Schigur and Schuetz performed will be fulfilled, Martin said.

Schuetz, Schigur and the board refused to answer questions from the media following the meeting. 

Martin lauded the successes the district saw while Schigur and Schuetz were in leadership including better test scores, lower property tax rates, increased safety and better communication. 

This story will be updated.

Reporter - Milton, Edgerton, Albany, Brodhead, Evansville, Footville, Orfordville, health

