MILTON

The Milton School District will interview two finalists next week for its interim superintendent position.

Richard Dahman, superintendent of Winona Area Public Schools in Minnesota and Connie Valenza, superintendent of Platteville School District, are the district's two finalists, according to a news release.

Board President Joe Martin told The Gazette interviews will be conducted Monday and the board hopes to hire someone "as soon as possible."

The interim superintendent's start date will depend on which candidate is chosen, Martin said.

The Gazette has requested copies of the finalists' resumes.

This story will be updated.