MILTON
The Milton School District is looking to the future as it pilots a new English Language Arts (ELA) program, college readiness programs, creates a graduate profile and enrolls students in more post-secondary preparation classes.
Ryan Ruggles, director of curriculum and instruction at the Milton School District, and Kari Klebba, communications and safety coordinator, spoke with the Milton Courier on the future and where they are looking to grow.
New federal funding has allowed the school district to add staff this past year and free up regular classroom teachers to do in-class interventions, according to Ruggles.
“One of the things that we’ve added just last year was iReady screener assessment,” Ruggles said. “It's a computer based, adaptable assessment that we give to ... to dive into some really discrete skills, and our students find out what their needs are.”
The middle school level also uses the iReady program, he said. Those students also have a personalized plan for what they need, whether it’s more math or ELA instruction.
Ruggles said much of the elementary schools’ success is a result of how hard Milton's elementary school teachers worked this past school year.
“I’m really proud of the work all of our teachers did last year, but our elementary school teachers have really knocked it out of the park,” he said.
Becoming 'college ready'
Ruggles said he often has conversations with members of the Milton community who say that not every student is college bound, and he agrees with them.
“It’s true. That’s not our job to decide. It’s to get everybody ready to go to college or a career or whatever pathway and let them choose,” Ruggles said. “The students should have the skills to go down any of those paths they want to go. Our job is to get them ready. Our students make the decisions themselves.”
Klebba added, “There’s a focus on that even with special education. It’s about readiness for life. It's really true. Not every kid is going to be college bound.”
One way to help get students more college ready is by implementing the AVID program, a high level college readiness strategy program for students who may be academically in the middle.
“They may be the first of their family to attend college,” Ruggles said. “Those students could achieve high achievement with just the right push and support. Those are some of the students that we look at for the program. Part of those high level strategies are a ton of collaboration and a ton of group work.”
The AVID program is currently in 7th, 8th and 9th grades and will roll up into the 12th grade as those students get older. The school also has AVID weekly tutoring sessions. The sessions are to help students address points of confusion they may have. This is valuable because students aren't given the answer when they arrive at college, Ruggles said.
To get a head start at college, Milton students can also take dual credit classes through Blackhawk Tech or UW-Whitewater. Many students have taken courses through the district.
According to the district’s report card, included in a report issued by the state Department of Public Instruction, around 28.3% of the district or 314 students, have successfully completed at least one advanced placement or international baccalaureate course. The state average is 19.2%. Also, 37% of the district, or 420 students, have completed at least one dual-enrollment course. The state average is currently 17.8%.
For example, at Milton High School, seniors can receive six credits from Blackhawk Tech in Steven Lee’s welding class.
Graduate profile
The Milton School District is also in the “infant stages” of building a graduate profile. The graduate profile will serve as a guide for what the district wants the students to know and achieve by graduation.
A graduate profile, Ruggles said, is "a compass point for districts in terms of what we want for all of our students."
He said the effort would is a means of branding for the district, too. "We're saying as a community, here’s who we aspire to be and here’s who we are.”
The district is hoping to complete a draft of the Milton graduate profile by next spring and adopt it the following summer.
To create the profile, the district will by surveying the community, staff and recent graduates.
ELA pilot program
The ELA program has been a priority for the district to provide new resources this school year at every level, K-12.
“At some point in the third quarter we will be able to make a recommendation to the curriculum committee and then the school board to purchase a new ELA curriculum for the district K-12,” Ruggles said. “That has been a good process and teachers are excited about it. There are some really good resources out there."