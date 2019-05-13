MILTON

The Milton School District and its insurance company will pay $447,000 in severance pay and compensatory damages to two high-ranking administrators resigning in June.

A statement from school board President Joe Martin states the district will pay less than $80,000 of that sum. The school district's insurance carrier will pay the rest.

The amounts are contained in resignation agreements for Superintendent Tim Schigur and Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz obtained by The Gazette on Monday evening through the Wisconsin Open Records Law.

Schigur will receive $148,500 in severance pay over the course of one year beginning Aug. 1. He also will receive a lump-sum payment of $148,500 for "compensatory damages and attorneys' fees," according to his agreement.

Schuetz will be paid two lump sums of $75,000, one for severance and another for compensatory damages and attorneys' fees, according to his agreement.

The school district announced May 1 both administrators were voluntarily resigning effective June 30.

Schigur's and Schuetz's contracts are effective until June 2020. Their contracts allow termination without penalty or prejudice under a mutual written agreement between the board and administrators.

Terms of the agreement were accepted by board members during earlier closed session meetings, Martin said in a statement released Monday.

In exchange for the payments, Schigur and Schuetz agree to waive any and all lawsuits and legal claims against the district and school board, with the exception of claims made against board member Brian Kvapil in a March 21 cease-and-desist letter from Schuetz's attorney.

