MILTON

The Milton School District has hired a familiar, local face as communications coordinator.

Kari Klebba, executive director of the Milton Historical Society, has been chosen as the district's new communications and community outreach coordinator, district officials announced in a news release Monday.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 25, Klebba will be responsible for district communications, community engagement and safety. The role includes working with parents, students, staff and local media to share information about the district. She also will be responsible for building safety plans and emergency response plans, according to a copy of the job description provided to The Gazette.

Those duties previously were handled by former Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz, who resigned in June.

Klebba earned a bachelor’s degree in public history with a minor in public relations from UW-Whitewater.

Milton Superintendent Rich Dahman said Klebba's local ties are an attractive quality for the district.

“It will be a big plus for Kari when she gets started. She has a lot of local knowledge and connections with people in the community, and an important part of that position will be that community outreach and making connections with people in the community … it’s going to be very valuable,” he said.

But Klebba didn’t just get the job because she is from Milton, he said. Klebba’s work over the last several years is impressive, and her experience will help her in the new position, he said.

“Her experience in the work that she’s doing with the Milton Historical Society and the Milton House has given her a background in promoting different businesses and groups, strong background with giving public presentations and skills using both traditional media and social media to get messages out to people,” he said.

The hiring will go to the school board at its Monday, Nov. 11, meeting, Dahman said. The school district received 17 applications for the position before identifying six candidates for interviews in mid October.

Klebba was among three finalists who had second interviews in late October, Dahman said.

Klebba, who also serves as interim program coordinator for the Milton College Preservation Society, has submitted her resignation from both the historical society and Milton College.

While she will miss sharing Milton’s history, Klebba said she looks forward to a new adventure in Milton.

“I’m very eager to work with the people already on the staff and work with students, staff and the stakeholders in the community. I believe any organization’s success depends on direct communication, on collaboration and community,” she said.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with a lot of people I’ve met through my role at the historical society in this new role, and I’m very honored to be part of that team.”