MILTON

The Milton School Board on Monday will discuss the process for replacing Superintendent Tim Schigur with input from its human resources committee.

How the school district will address duties performed by Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz will depend on how officials choose to structure the administration moving forward.

The human resources committee met Thursday to discuss—among other matters—what to do about district leadership after last week's announcement that Schigur and Schuetz will resign at the end of this school year.

The administrators resigned voluntarily and signed resignation agreements with the board to end their contracts.

It is currently unclear whether Schigur and Schuetz will receive any pay or benefits after they leave.

The Gazette filed open records requests last week for copies of the agreements. In a written statement that board President Joe Martin said was not supposed to be released to the media, district officials said the district likely will release the documents by mid-week.

As of Thursday evening, The Gazette had not received the documents or information on when they will be released.

The school board could take one of several approaches for replacing the two administrators.

It could select an interim superintendent or it could move quickly into a search for a permanent superintendent.

The board also could take a hybrid approach, Martin said. It could post the job opening to gauge interest and then pick an interim superintendent if it doesn't attract immediate interest or strong candidates.

The state Association of School District Administrators offers a list of past members who are interested in interim superintendent jobs. The association can help the district narrow the list to candidates who fit Milton's needs, Martin said.

The board could use that list as a "Plan B" if a short search does not yield results, he said.

The state Association of School Boards also offers search services to help boards find superintendents, Martin said. The board can set a maximum fee and then decide which services it wants, such as posting the position, conducting interviews and performing background checks, he said.

In August, district officials restructured the administration and created a director of administrative operations, a position held by Schuetz. The restructuring shifted some responsibilities of the director of business services to the director of administrative operations.

Mary Ellen Van Valin, former director of business services, retired in March. In a statement that was included in a recent investigation report, Van Valin cited her concerns about the restructuring as well as stipends that were given to district administrators.

At Thursday's meeting, Schigur said the new system has worked well and improved efficiency. Human Resources Director Chris Tukiendorf echoed that thought.

Susan Probst, district director of student services, said she initially did not like the restructuring but now "absolutely loves it."

The decision to keep or scrap that administrative structure will determine which other positions the board will have to fill.

After Van Valin's retirement, Schuetz oversaw the business office, and accounting specialist Wendy LaPointe and payroll supervisor Debra Ytzen took on additional duties.

Schigur said he is confident that structure would continue to work if the board hires a superintendent with business management experience.

Ytzen said Thursday the additional responsibilities have been manageable but at times overwhelming. She said hiring another person—possibly an administrative employee—could help.