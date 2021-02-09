MILTON
The 2021-22 school year calendar in the Milton School District could include an early release day each Monday throughout the school year.
The early releases would allow time for staff development and cooperation time so that teachers could evaluate their work and student progress, Superintendent Rich Dahman said.
The district instituted early releases each Monday this school year after the school board in August approved the idea as it prepared for students and teachers to navigate the challenges of teaching during a pandemic.
Board members were split on the idea of keeping the early releases at Monday’s meeting, voting 4-3 to hold off on approving next year’s calendar as a result.
The board asked district leaders to craft an additional calendar proposal that still allows for additional staff development time without requiring an early release day each week.
Dahman said the proposal was about balancing teacher development with student needs, adding that a stronger group of teachers achieved through staff development time should be balanced with more instruction time.
“Our instruction becomes more effective if our teachers have time to plan, and the balance of that is students will learn more if they’re in class more, too. So I agree that finding that balance is important,” Dahman said.
Board members Mike Hoffman, Dave Holterman, Jennifer Johns and Brian Kvapil voted in favor of seeing a different option with fewer early releases. Board President Joe Martin and members Shelly Crull-Hanke and Rick Mullen voted against the motion to delay.
Hoffman floated the idea of an early release once every other week as one possible solution, saying that having an early release every week could create a problem for parents regarding child care and transportation.
Hoffman said he considered the proposed calendar an “all-or-nothing” proposal, adding he didn’t support weekly early releases.
Holterman agreed with Hoffman, saying kids have already missed out on classroom instructional time because of the pandemic. He said he wants learning to take place in person as much as possible.
Mullen argued that spreading the early releases out further than once a week could confuse families as they attempt to remember when these days are scheduled. He also said added preparation time this year has been beneficial.
Dahman said professional development can be hard to maintain if there is a long period of time between development days, adding that the possible sacrifice of higher child care costs incurred by parents is offset by educational progress.
“While there is some give on the part of parents, they’re doing it so that students receive a higher quality education,” Dahman said.
He said the school district would be open to looking into on-site after-school child care on early release days if enough parents and the school board were interested.
Students are currently released at the following times each Monday. These times would remain the same next school year if the early releases are approved.
- 2 p.m. for Milton High School.
- 1:55 p.m. for Milton Middle School.
- 1:10 p.m. for Northside Intermediate School.
- 1:05 p.m. for district elementary schools.
Teachers use early-release days to study data, establish and review current teaching practices, and suggest improvements, Dahman said, adding that the scheduled time has been beneficial for the district this year.
The district would still meet its state requirement for minutes of instruction and also have some wiggle room for a snow day despite the reduction in full days of school, Dahman said. This is made possible in part by adding virtual learning to the five professional development days on the proposed calendar. Students currently have no school on these days.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction requires 437 hours of instruction for kindergartners, at least 1,050 hours for grades 1-6 and at least 1,137 hours for grades 7-12.
The topic will be revisited at the board’s Feb. 22 meeting.