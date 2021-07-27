The Milton School Board approved on a 6-0 vote Monday a motion to transfer $350,000 to a district post-employment benefit trust fund and $200,000 to a capital improvement fund. Michael Hoffman, school board president, abstained from voting due to being a retired district employee.
Carey Bradley, the district’s director of business services, said the finance board was trying to be responsive to the district’s needs.
“This has been the most unusual budget year, to say the least,” she said. “I do want to mention that we need to be aware that much of the budget is underspent.”
The underspending occurred because of several factors, including teaching vacancies, no summer school in 2020, and there were no additional hours spend on curriculum development or staff training, Bradley said. The budget was also underspent in purchase services.
“A big piece of that is public school open-enrollment participation,” she said. “Expenditures were less than what we anticipated for open enrollment.”
As a result of the underspending, the district had $1.3 million available in the general fund for diversion or transfer, Bradley said. If the board decided not to divert or transfer the money, it would have remained in the budget in the specified funds.
Board member Joe Martin moved to transfer $350,000 to the benefit trust fund and $200,000 to the capital improvement fund as Bradley recommended in her presentation. Board member Leslie Hubert seconded that motion and discussion continued.
Board member Shelly Crull-Hanke asked whether money that wasn’t spent on staffing as planned, which totaled $540,000, could have been part of negotiations for next year’s staff compensation.
Bradley said the money in question wasn’t savings in the general sense and that it wasn’t available for regular operating costs and has to be used for specific purposes. She added that because some of the underspent money came from unfilled positions, it was considered to be generated by staff, so the district would want to invest the money into the staff and employee postings.
