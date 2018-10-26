MILTON
The Milton School District Strategic Planning Committee wants more data before it moves forward with a suggestion for an April facilities referendum.
The district’s architectural firm, Plunkett Raysich Architects, presented four options to the committee Thursday night that sat below or just at the $60 million mark the committee set at its last meeting, based on residents’ recommendation.
Options included:
Option A ($59.96 million): Additions and renovations to all four elementary schools and the middle school; additions to the high school career technical education, STEM and gymnasium spaces; a new high school pool; and district maintenance.
Option B ($60.79 million): Expanding East Elementary School to free up space at other schools; additions and renovations to the middle school; additions to the high school career technical education, STEM and gymnasium spaces; a new high school pool; and district maintenance.
Option C ($60.31 million): Renovating the middle school to accommodate sixth through eighth grades; bringing third grade to Northside Intermediate School; additions to the high school career technical education, STEM and gymnasium spaces; a new high school pool; and district maintenance.
Option D ($56.74 million): The same as Option A but without a gym addition at the high school.
Some options exceeded the $60 million limit within reason.
Plunkett Raysich also presented a list of other items the committee could consider adding on, including:
- More 4K classes in the elementary schools: $2.15 million.
- A full gymnasium addition to the middle school: $1.46 million.
- More space in the high school commons area: $969,136.
- A high school therapy pool: $1.99 million.
- A high school team locker room addition and full gymnasium lobby: $3.97 million.
- High school stadium improvements: $5.34 million.
Under Option B, East Elementary would expand to a maximum capacity of 600 students. Ideally, elementary schools should have a maximum of 500 kids, Plunkett Raysich representatives said.
Committee member Diamond McKenna said she was not comfortable supporting Option B because she has heard concerns from school staff about having too many elementary students in one building.
Committee Co-chairpeople Karen Hall and Joe Martin and committee member Mike Pierce agreed that Option B was not ideal.
Option C, which features a middle school with sixth through eighth grades, would increase traffic on Madison Avenue during school pickup and drop-off times, Superintendent Tim Schigur said.
However, keeping those three grades together is ideal for programming because the curriculum is similar, Schigur said.
Residents shared concerns about increased traffic near the middle school. Martin said he believed the issue was big enough to eliminate Option C.
The committee was inches away from focusing on Option A before committee member Brian Kvapil and other residents asked for more data from the architects.
Kvapil, who was supported by resident Rick Ehle, said the district needs to know more information before eliminating or supporting options. Specifically, officials need to know the dimensions of added classrooms, square footage of added space, operational costs of new and renovated spaces, and the number of students the spaces would accommodate at each school.
The other committee members agreed to wait for the data, with the exception of Don Vruwink, who was absent. Plunkett Raysich representatives said that information was available but not on hand Thursday night.
Schigur said the school board should agree on a resolution by the end of November, so it can be submitted it to the state in January.
The committee will continue discussing options at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Milton High School library.
