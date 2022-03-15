The presentation of the Milton School District's capital maintenance plan included this rendering of what the Milton Middle School gym might look like after maintenance projects, which will include a new floor and new acoustic wall panels.
Milton School District buildings are scheduled to undergo fixes to flooring in classrooms and a gym, and upgrades to a roof, a parking lot and more are expected over the next year under a plan the school board approved Monday night.
The capital maintenance plan, which is updated every year, also features a revolving plan for updating the district’s fleet of vehicles and its gardening and cleaning equipment. The total cost of the repairs is $816,143, with the money coming from three federal funds.
As part of the proposal for the next five years’ worth of maintenance, district director of buildings and grounds Stephen Schantz listed projects scheduled for the 2022-23 school year. Those include new flooring at East Elementary School and new window shades and new flooring at Harmony Elementary School.
Milton Middle School will see a big change in its gym. Schantz detailed how the gym needs to be repainted, acoustic panels in the gym need to be replaced and the main gym floor needs a refinish.
“The real driver for this is the gym floor is past its useful life to the point where you can see sections of the floor have started to delaminate, so when that happens, it’s time to take it all the way back down to the raw maple and start over again,” Schantz told the board.
Schantz said the district also plans to update the gym floor’s paint scheme from the late 1980s with something more modern.
Milton High School will get the most expensive update when sections of its roof are replaced at a cost of $342,500. The high school will also replace its direct expansion cooling coils with chiller coils, which use water rather than refrigerant.
Central Park, one of the district’s parks, will also get an update to its parking lot and new paint for the exterior of its buildings.
The 2021-22 fiscal year featured updates to East’s office, roofing at Harmony, new asphalt at three schools, building updates to Schilberg Park and the addition of tennis courts to Central Park for a total of $1,185,427.
