MILTON
The Milton School Board on Monday will choose one of six people who applied to fill the board seat vacated by Diamond McKenna, who resigned in August.
The board first will interview the candidates at a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Whoever is chosen will serve until April, when McKenna’s term expires.
The candidates include:
- Jennifer Johns, a Milton resident and director of community development for Mercyhealth. Johns' past experience includes serving as executive director of the UW-Rock County Foundation. She has a master’s degree in student affairs from UW-La Crosse. Her daughter attends Milton High school.
- Larry Laehn, a Milton resident and Milton City Council member. Laehn has a grandson in the school district. As a behavioral health therapist, he said he encourages his clients to further their educations as a means of improving their lives.
- Landon Lederman, a Milton resident and account manager for Kerry in Beloit. He is a 2005 graduate of Milton High School and has two children at Milton West Elementary. Lederman studied marketing at the University of Dubuque.
- Gary Rau, a Janesville resident who lives in the Milton School District. Rau has three grandchildren in the district. He has worked in the Beloit Turner and Janesville school districts in various positions, including history teacher, coach, elementary counselor, guidance department chairman, district safety coordinator, at-risk coordinator and district student services coordinator.
- Brenda Remer, a Milton resident and financial data analyst for MercyCare Health Insurance in Janesville. In a resume, she describes herself as a detail-oriented person who has experience reading data and problem-solving.
- Renee Ronningen, a Milton resident since 2013 with a background in health care and working with people with disabilities. She has a degree in early childhood education and also has worked in school systems.