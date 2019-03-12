MILTON

The Milton School Board announced Monday night there will be a broader investigation into stipends given by the district over the past 10 years.

The announcement came after a two-hour-long discussion in closed session in which the board continued to discuss a recently concluded investigation into district compensation.

The original investigation looked into payments given to Superintendent Tim Schigur, Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz and IT employee Michael Gouvion. The manner in which board member Brian Kvapil released records and information about those payments was also part of the investigation.

Board Vice President Don Vruwink gave a statement once the board reconvened in open session shortly after 10 p.m.

The board identified “a few additional issues” to be investigated, including a “deep dive and review of the stipend issues by the district over the past 10 years,” Vruwink said.

The board refused questions from the press after the meeting. It was unclear who would be conducting the expanded review.

Vruwink said the board will explore ways to better supervise financial transactions and how the board records meeting minutes.

The report is expected to be released to the public around noon Monday. The district plans to publish the report, along with any supplementary information from staff that wasn’t part of the report, on the district’s website, Schuetz told The Gazette.

Schuetz has hired Caitlin Madden of Hawks Quindel law firm in Madison to look into potential legal claims related to the release of his personnel records and statements made about Schuetz online and to the media, according to a news release.

“This has been a very difficult and emotionally challenging time for me and my family,” Schuetz said. “While I’m grateful for the unwavering support of my family, to read unfounded and untruthful comments about my conduct in the press and throughout several social media sites has been very hurtful.”

”I look forward to working with the board to resolve any issues going forward and hope that those discussions can be based in fact rather than speculation.”

The original investigation found Milton School Board President Tom Westrick violated school board policy—but not state law—when he signed off last fall on a $10,500 stipend to Schigur without board review and approval.

Madison-based attorney Lori Lubinsky said two $10,000 stipends she reviewed, one for Schuetz and one for Gouvion, were administered “in accordance with board policies.”

She also “found no wrongdoing” on the parts of Schigur, Schuetz and Gouvion for accepting the stipends.

Lubinsky found Kvapil’s release of pay stipends last month didn’t violate state law but that he did violate the law by releasing the documents to the media without giving the district employees involved a period of time to provide additional documentation.