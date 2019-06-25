MILTON

The Milton School District hired Richard Dahman to be its interim superintendent for the upcoming school year, school board President Joe Martin announced during Monday’s board meeting.

Dahman was signed to a one-year contract to last until June 2020 and is expected to start July 8, Martin said. The resignations of Superintendent Tim Schigur and Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz will be official Sunday.

The district will pay Dahman $155,600 for the year, Martin said.

Dahman was the superintendent of Winona Area Public Schools in Minnesota since 2017. Before that, he was superintendent of Medford Public Schools in Medford, Minnesota, from 2013, according to his resumé.

He earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Mankato State University in 1997.

Dahman announced in February he planned to retire from the Winona school district in June, the Winona Daily News reported.

The Milton School Board interviewed Dahman and Connie Valenza, superintendent for the Platteville School District since 2011, for the interim position.

A hiring committee of board members and district administrative staff selected three candidates to interview, but one had a prior commitment that conflicted with the school district’s search timeline.

The search for a full-time superintendent will begin in November or December.

Board considers what to do with stipend audit

The board discussed in open session Monday what to do with the results from a financial audit conducted by Baker Tilly.

The board hired Baker Tilly in March to audit the district’s use of stipends over the last nine years.

A summary of Baker Tilly’s findings has been completed, and the board was faced with deciding what to do next.

Board member Tom Westrick said the board should task its human resources and finance committees with determining next steps. Those committees combined would include Martin, Westrick, Diamond McKenna and Mike Pierce.

Board members Brian Kvapil and Karen Hall said the full board should handle the audit.

The board voted unanimously to have a Baker Tilly representative speak to the board at a meeting in the near future to help the board understand the audit’s findings.

The school board’s legal counsel Shana Lewis said EMC Insurance Company, the district’s insurance carrier, paid for the audit and would pay for Baker Tilly to be at a future board meeting.

The summary breaks down stipend pay by category for each fiscal year since fiscal year 2012. Categories included board stipends, extra duty pay, phone stipends, vacation payout, coaching stipends and more.

Stipend payouts have fluctuated over time. Of the fiscal years analyzed, the least the district paid out in stipends was $494,810 in fiscal year 2012. The year with the largest amount of money given in stipends was 2017 with $749,955.