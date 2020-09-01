MILTON
The Milton School Board is looking to fill the seat vacated by board member Diamond McKenna, who stepped down last month saying she could no longer invest enough time in her board duties.
District residents interested in serving on the board should submit letters of interest that include their contact information and a brief explanation of why they want to serve.
Applicants may send letters to Executive Assistant Kim Krause at the Milton School District Office, 448 E. High Street, Milton, WI 53563 no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. Letters also may be emailed to krauseki @milton.k12.wi.us.
McKenna’s term expires in April. Board member Mike Hoffman was chosen Monday night to assume her duties as treasurer.