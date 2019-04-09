MILTON

The Milton School Board on Monday night ratified a $10,500 payment made to Superintendent Tim Schigur in November that had not been approved by the board.

The payment was approved by a 4-3 vote with board members Brian Kvapil, Mike Pierce and Karen Hall voting against it.

The school board met in a nearly three-hour closed session at the end of Monday night's board meeting to discuss next steps following an investigation into employee compensation which was launched in February.

After reconvening into open session, the board made of series of announcements involving the investigation that addressed lingering questions on what would happen following the release of an investigation report from attorney Lori Lubinksy.

The investigation found Schigur, Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz and IT employee Michael Gouvion did nothing wrong when they received stipends totaling $30,5000 in November.

Board President Tom Westrick violated board policy in approving a stipend to Schigur, and Kvapil violated state law by releasing documents relating to Schigur, Schuetz and Gouvion without providing required notice and giving the individual a chance to augment the records, according to the report.

Kvapil apologized to Schigur, Schuetz, Gouvion and the community for his action Monday night.

Kvapil believed he was acting in the district's best interest by releasing information that he thought showed wrongdoing on the part of Schigur, Schuetz and Westrick. He now considers the act erroneous, knowing some of the information was inaccurate, he said.

Westrick reiterated his apology for approving Schigur's payment he made in February and noted he has ceased acting as board president at recent meetings by letting Vice President Don Vruwink chair meetings.

The board found the apologies from Westrick and Kvapil to be sufficient penalties for their roles in events leading up to the investigation, Vruwink said.

A second report by Lubinksy will be released in the coming weeks related to "supplemental issues... investigated by a third party" following the investigation, said Shana Lewis, legal counsel for the district.

The district has released no information on what Lubinksy investigated in her second report.

The board reviewed the supplemental report during closed session. The report will be made public once the district provides notices to employees under the open records law, Lewis said.

Lubinksy recommended the board hire a financial auditor to look into the district's use of stipends in recent years.

The board approved unanimously to hire Baker Tilly to conduct a financial audit of the district's use of stipends over the past nine years, Lewis said.

Baker Tilly's costs will be covered by the district's insurance carrier, Lewis said.

The audit will be used for the district to review its future use of stipends, Lewis said.

The district's policy committee will work with Lewis and Neola, an organization that guides districts across the country on best practices in school board policy, to revise policies that are insufficient and contributed to confusion and miscommunication leading up to the stipend, Lewis said.