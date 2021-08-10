MILTON
The Milton School Board put another piece of its COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year into place Monday when it unanimously passed a mask mandate for passengers and drivers on school-operated buses.
Pandemic guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state “passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses including on buses operated by public and private school systems.”
During a committee report from school board member Dave Holterman, he said the district’s legal counsel advised following the order because not doing so “would put us in a potential legal liability for a variety of reasons.” District Superintendent Rich Dahman said the district’s insurance company strongly urged compliance with the order.
Other discussion at Monday’s meeting focused on the district’s previously enacted “mask optional” policy for students and whether it might change in light of recent changes to the CDC’s mask recommendation guidelines that the Rock County Public Health Department favors.
Catherine Fossum, who said she is new to the Milton School District, was concerned about the district’s “mask optional” policy and wondered why masks won’t be required. She cited the CDC data tracker showing that COVID-19 transmission in Rock County is currently in the “high” category.
“I received information last week from the school district that the face coverings are now optional, though the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics and Rock County health department all strongly recommend mask wearing at schools, particularly for those who are unvaccinated,” Fossum said. “As a parent who is new to the school district who has a child going into kindergarten this year who obviously is unable to be vaccinated right now, I’m at a loss for understanding as to why masks are not going to be required.”
A number of other people apparently in favor of the current policy brought signs to the meeting that read “Thank you for mask choice.”
No action was taken to change the district’s mask policy for the upcoming school year, which says face coverings are optional for all students and staff and that those who are not yet vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask.
Dahman then went over the county health department’s guidance for school districts.
He said the American Academy of Pediatrics and CDC recommend masks to be worn indoors by all vaccinated and unvaccinated people in school settings and that a physical distance of at least 3 feet be kept in schools. The definition of a “close contact” in a school setting was also updated to include people who have been within 3 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.
“We meet regularly with the Rock County health department, and they give us updates on both what’s happening across the county and across our school district,” Dahman said. “In our last update, which was on Aug. 5, they reported that the number of positive cases are increasing both across the county and across our school district.”
Other protocols say:
- Asymptomatic close contacts who are fully vaccinated will not need to quarantine.
- Individuals identified as close contacts who are not fully vaccinated will be expected to quarantine for seven days (with testing and no symptoms) or 10 days (without testing and no symptoms).
- Quarantined individuals must be excluded from in-person classes and activities.
Dahman also reported guidelines for the return of high school sports. These say that full vaccination is strongly encouraged, that masks are strongly encouraged for people who are not fully vaccinated and that schools follow local health department guidelines.
On the question of spectators for sporting events, Director of Athletics and Activities Jeff Spiwak said the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association did not set spectator limits for the 2021-22 school year and that individual districts will be given local control over the matter.