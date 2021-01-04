MILTON
School Board President Joe Martin said he believes the Milton School District is on solid footing, and he hopes to keep it moving forward.
Martin, whose seat on the board is up for election in April, said he intends to run for reelection.
“I feel like the district is in a really good place, and I want to help in keeping us moving forward while offering the most opportunity we can for our students,” Martin said.
Martin is in the third and final year of his first term on the board. He became board president in 2019.
A lot has changed since then, and he said he is proud of the progress the district has made.
“I started on the board in a little bit of a tumultuous time and I’m proudest of helping put it back together to get past some personnel changeover, and certainly the referendum was a big hurdle,” Martin said. “I’m proud that the community has gotten behind the school board to keep us moving forward.”