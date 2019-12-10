MILTON

Extra compensation for Milton School District staff now will be included in the staffing report for the Milton School Board.

That was among the revised policies the board approved Monday in an effort to better explain extra stipends or duties given to professional or support staff.

The staffing report itself, which is included in the board’s agenda packet, was revised in April to add details such as the type of contract/letter of employment, end date and compensation.

The changes are in response to concerns raised by board member Brian Kvapil, who in February questioned $30,500 in stipends that he said the entire board had not approved.

Attorney Lori Lubinsky, a partner at Axley Law Firm in Madison, investigated the district’s handling of administrative stipends and board policy compliance.

She found no wrongdoing by administrators, but she recommended that the board “take a careful look at the circumstances under which employees receive additional compensation. When an employee moves to a supervisory position, that employee should receive a contract consistent with the district’s past practice, and that contract must be taken to the board.”

Kvapil commented on the policy changes Sunday on his Milton Transparency Project Facebook page: “It is great to see progress being made. I am encouraged this will continue.”

The employee recommendation form also has been tweaked and now includes a check box for additional responsibilities/compensation as well as boxes for employment, promotion and change/transfer.

The form now asks: “Is this a change in compensation or an extra duty pay amount?” If the answer is “yes,” the supervisor must list the amount, start and end dates, and justify the amount.

The board’s human resources committee discussed changes to the form at its November meetings. Chairman Tom Westrick said he wanted input from Carey Bradley, who started as the district’s director of business services Nov. 11.

Compensation for new hires is approved by the board through contracts and letters of employment. Westrick noted changes on the employee recommendation form come to the board for approval via the staffing report.

Human Resources Director Chris Tukiendorf said that form is for any increase that is not part of an annual wage increase.

Bradley asked that the form identify where the extra pay comes from.

“If I am reviewing something and I want to step it back, I can find where it came from,” she said.

At the Nov. 25 school board meeting, Westrick said the employee recommendation form “leaves a very distinct paper trail on when extra compensation or additional responsibilities are added to any of our employees.”

In all, the school board approved 21 policies Monday.

The district has been reviewing its policies with help from Neola, an Ohio law firm specializing in school policy.