MILTON
Some Milton Middle School and Milton High School students will be back in their classrooms full time next month.
The Milton School Board by a 5-2 vote Monday approved the return of students to the classroom five days a week beginning Monday, April 5, the first day after spring break. Board members Mike Hoffman and Rick Mullen were the dissenting votes.
Multiple high school students attended Monday’s meeting to ask the board not to approve the plan, sharing concerns over the inability to social distance and the possibility of losing school sports and in-person learning should a subsequent school closure be needed.
Students and families not comfortable learning in person can still opt for a fully online learning model, but the district will remove its hybrid offering in which two groups of students alternate between days of learning virtually and in person.
For Milton High School senior Alysse Kuglitsch, the decision was a disappointment.
“I’m apprehensive about the social distancing guidelines which are being disregarded as students return full time. Even with the new STEM wing addition to the (high school) building, there’s simply not enough lunch, desk and hallway space for students to appropriately distance. I personally disagree with the district picking and choosing which CDC guidelines we follow,” she said.
Three other high schoolers spoke against the decision during the meeting’s public comment portion.
No survey of families had been conducted to determine what model they would prefer, but district Superintendent Rich Dahman said about 35% of high school students chose virtual learning for the second trimester while about 24% did so at the middle school. The district assumes that in-person numbers will decline but doesn’t know for sure, he said.
The district’s elementary school students have been in schools five days a week in cohorts since the school year began, and the district thinks a combination of staff vaccinations, declining Rock County COVID-19 cases and added space provided by district referendum projects will allow the district to bring back its older students full time, too.
Social distancing will not be possible in every classroom and hallway, Dahman said, adding there are some risks involved but that the district thinks it can handle them.
Milton Middle School Principal Tara Czerwinski said students won’t be able to sufficiently distance themselves in some classrooms that are currently limited to a maximum number of 13 students. Normal class sizes at the school before the pandemic had been about 26 students, she said.
“I think we need to be very clear about the spacing at the middle school and what it means when it comes to the 6 feet of distancing, and I think that’s the part that makes staff pretty apprehensive because they want to do right and they want to be right by kids,” Czerwinski said. “And it’s really hard to follow that with our classroom sizes, even with our additional spaces opening up.”
As of Friday, four students and no staff members were positive for the virus. Officials from neighboring school districts currently teaching students five days a week told Milton administrators they have not seen significant increases in COVID-19 numbers, and the Rock County Health Department echoed this, a school board memo reads.
School board member Dave Holterman agreed with the move, saying students learn better face to face and that students have handled extracurriculars well. He cited the Rock County data as a reason he supported returning to in-person instruction.
“I feel like it’s a thoughtful plan being proposed here,” Holterman said.
Not everyone was convinced, though, as Mullen and Hoffman voted against the proposal.
“I think it’s great that the numbers are low, but I believe that they are low because of all of the mitigation efforts that we’ve had in place, and I’m worried that if we let our guard down too quickly, especially in regards to the social distancing, that we may see a backslide,” Mullen said.
Mullen and Hoffman both shared worries about the lack of social distancing in some areas.
Milton High Principal Jeremy Bilhorn said more students are failing currently than in a typical year, and board member Jennifer Johns said the educational benefits of having students back full time outweigh the risk.
The school district will work with families to determine how many students will be shifting delivery models and establish safety measures as much as possible before April 5.
Board President Joe Martin said the district can adjust if needed and that he has faith in the district. He said one, or even multiple, positive cases will not automatically shut down a school or extracurriculars.
“I feel like we have a chance to adjust if the circumstances change,” Martin said. “I’m pretty comfortable that they won’t change dramatically, given what’s happening around us in our community and in other schools. Folks are doing this successfully. I don’t understand why we can’t.”