MILTON

The Milton School Board on Monday night ratified a $10,500 payment made to Superintendent Tim Schigur in November that had not been approved by the board.

The payment was approved by a 4-3 vote with board members Brian Kvapil, Mike Pierce and Karen Hall opposed.

The school board met in a nearly three-hour closed session at the end of Monday's meeting to discuss next steps after an investigation into employee compensation that was launched in February.

After reconvening into open session, the board made of series of announcements involving the investigation that addressed lingering questions about what would happen after the release of a report from attorney Lori Lubinksy.

The investigation found Schigur, Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz and IT employee Michael Gouvion did nothing wrong when they received stipends totaling $30,5000 in November.

Board President Tom Westrick violated board policy in approving a stipend for Schigur, and Kvapil violated state law by releasing documents relating to Schigur, Schuetz and Gouvion without providing required notice and giving those people a chance to augment the records, according to the report.

Kvapil apologized to Schigur, Schuetz, Gouvion and the community for his action Monday night.

Kvapil said he believed he was acting in the district's best interest by releasing information he thought showed wrongdoing on the part of Schigur, Schuetz and Westrick. He now believes he made an error, knowing some of the information was inaccurate, he said.

Westrick reiterated his apology for approving Schigur's payment, which he had apologized for in February. He said he has refrained from acting as board president at recent meetings, letting Vice President Don Vruwink lead the meetings.

The board found the apologies from Westrick and Kvapil to be sufficient penalties for their roles in events leading up to the investigation, Vruwink said.

A second report by Lubinksy will be released in coming weeks. It is related to "supplemental issues... investigated by a third party" after the investigation, said Shana Lewis, legal counsel for the district.

The district has released no information on what Lubinksy investigated in her second report.

The board reviewed the supplemental report during closed session. The report will be made public after the district provides notices to employees under the open records law, Lewis said.

Lubinksy recommended the board hire a financial auditor to look into the district's use of stipends.

The board voted unanimously to hire Baker Tilly to conduct a financial audit of the district's use of stipends over the past nine years, Lewis said.

Baker Tilly's costs will be covered by the district's insurance carrier, she said.

The audit will help the district determine its future use of stipends, Lewis said.

The district's policy committee will work with Lewis and Neola, an organization that guides school districts on best practices in school board policy, to revise policies that are insufficient and contributed to confusion and miscommunication leading up to the stipend dispute, Lewis said.