MILTON
Security cameras, athletic field upgrades, new paint jobs and floors are among the improvements the Milton School District is eyeing under newly approved capital and technology improvement plans.
The $11.05 million capital improvement plan outlines improvements to district schools over the next 10 years. Possible projects include new lights, fencing and parking at the high school, tennis courts, new drinking fountains and maintenance at district buildings.
The 10-year, $3.95 million technology improvement plan calls for new security cameras, 1:1 technology such as chargers, computer server equipment and other technology.
The school board approved both plans during its meeting Monday. They offer recommendations and are not set in stone.
The board’s decision takes the district’s five-year capital improvement plan, which the board approved in February, and adds more options for the district over another five years.
“The goal of the 10-year plan is really for us to identify 10 years into the future what we see coming and what our needs are,” Carey Bradley, director of business services, said Monday.
“It is important to remember that the plan can change. We just need to make sure before we spend money that it’s a board-approved plan.”
Board member Tom Westrick cast the only vote against the 10-year plans, saying COVID-19 uncertainty could create budgeting issues. He said he supports the idea of a 10-year plan but is concerned about timing.
“We’re not going to be able to have a lot of excess funds because we don’t know what next year may bring for sure,” Westrick said. “I am in favor of looking into this, but I’m not so sure we should jump in to get the clock started ticking as of June 30.”
Bradley said numerous other districts turn five-year improvement plans into 10-year plans.
She said money will be allocated from the general fund to a special trust fund. State rules require that districts wait five years before pulling money out of the fund, so the district hopes to act sooner rather than later, she said.
Bradley said Tuesday she was unsure when district officials hoped to open the account.
She said money likely will be allocated in June each year, when officials have a good idea of how the district is doing on its budget.
Milton tends to budget conservatively, she said, which “generally means that you ensure when you’re building your budget you don’t have budget overruns. When you budget conservatively, sometimes you have money left over at the end of the year that you can reallocate for another purpose.”
Board member Karen Hall supported the 10-year plans Monday.
“I think this is a good way to show our communities … that we are looking at ways to improve upon and prepare for the future,” she said.