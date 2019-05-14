MILTON

The Milton School Board does not have a consensus on whether to reorganize district leadership after the resignation of two top-ranking administrators.

The board will replace Superintendent Tim Schigur after his June 30 resignation, but how Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz’s duties are handled depends on how the district structures its administrative team moving forward.

The human resources committee discussed the process for replacing Schigur on Thursday. The board could select an interim superintendent or it could begin looking for a permanent superintendent right away.

It also could post the job opening to gauge interest and then pick an interim superintendent if the opening doesn’t immediately attract strong candidates.

Chris Tukiendorf on Monday said the prime time to hire an administrator is between January and now because people are looking for jobs for next school year.

Board members feared the talent pool for applicants might be “shallow” if they open a search now. The human resources committee will research superintendent selection further and recommend options at a future board meeting.

District structure

Board members differed on how the district’s future administrative structure should look.

District officials restructured the administration last August, creating a director of administrative operations position that Schuetz filled. Some responsibilities of the director of business services shifted to the director of administrative operations, and the change streamlined decision-making in five departments.

Board members Brian Kvapil and Mike Pierce said they would like to see the district revert to a traditional structure, which gave more authority to a business manager.

Tom Westrick said he would like to maintain the current administrative structure.

Board President Joe Martin said he does not back either option right now but added he was told by outside parties that Milton’s restructuring was progressive and what other districts are moving toward.

Diamond McKenna urged board members to speak to administrative and support staff on how the new structure has affected them before making a decision.

Board members Karen Hall and Rick Mullen said they want more information.

The human resources committee will gather information on options for business management—such as an outside consultant—to help the district while it goes through the hiring process.