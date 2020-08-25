MILTON
The number of students who will attend school virtually continues to fluctuate in Milton, and some school board members expressed concern Monday that the elementary student-teacher ratios for online learning are too high.
With Rock County COVID-19 cases staying fairly steady, Milton Superintendent Rich Dahman said the school district will start the year Sept. 1 under its Milton Forward plan.
The plan calls for students in grades 4K-6 to learn virtually or in person, while students in grades 7-12 will learn virtually every other day or go entirely virtual.
Requests for in-person learning have outpaced requests for virtual learning.
According to a rough district estimate, the virtual learning model has 59 kindergarten students per teacher, 50 first-graders per teacher, 63 second-graders per teacher and 82 third-graders per teacher.
Those numbers fluctuate as new students enroll and as families change their minds about which learning model they want, Dahman said Monday.
“In general, we have one teacher at each grade level that’s assigned to the virtual students,” he said. “They are the person that’s in charge. There are others who will be assisting with that virtual instruction. Specials (physical education, music, art), library media specialists will be able to help with that.”
The grade-level teachers will be assisted by six other teachers and paraprofessionals on the virtual instruction team, said Marcia Schwengels, principal of Milton West Elementary.
Board member Shelly Crull-Hanke, a retired teacher, said she thought each of the four elementary schools would have one teacher per grade.
Milton East Elementary Principal Jen Cramer said school officials initially planned to have one teacher for each grade at all K-3 buildings. Then they learned that only about 20% of students expressed interest in virtual learning.
With more students choosing in-person learning, "We had to make sure that our cohorts (small groups of students) stayed in that 13-15 range,” Cramer said.
“We didn’t know how to support that at each building without adding more" teacher hours, she said.
Board member Mike Hoffman, also a retired teacher, said if he had been told the virtual student-teacher ratio would be over 50, "that wouldn't have been OK with me."
He said such a ratio can't be considered best practice.
Schwengels replied that students will be working in small groups, and that is best practice.
Dahman said district officials will monitor the progress of all student groups, and students can change learning models at the end of the first week of school.
If the enrollment numbers change or if teachers' workloads aren't manageable, Dahman said a proposal to add staff can be brought to the board.