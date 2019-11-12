MILTON

The Milton School Board did not make a decision Monday about its open superintendent position despite an hour of closed-session discussions.

An agenda for the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday listed a closed session item called “discussion on superintendent contract.”

The agenda also listed possible action on the superintendent contract after the board reconvened, but no action was taken.

The closed session began just before 8 p.m., and the board reconvened shortly after 9 p.m. Board member Karen Hall then made a motion to adjourn.

Interim Superintendent Richard Dahman has worked for the school district since July and is contracted through May 2020. After he was hired, board member Tom Westrick said the district planned to begin its search for a full-time superintendent in November or December.

School board President Joe Martin said Monday that no plans have been made to search for superintendent candidates.

“We are not doing a search currently,” he said after the meeting.

The board has been “extremely happy” with the job Dahman is doing, Martin said.

“Rich has been able to step in and embrace all of the works in progress that we had ongoing,” he said. “It was a concern of the board if someone was able to do that, but Rich has been able to assume the reins of control and acclimate himself to all the goals and missions that the district has.”

Martin said the school district is still following its plan.

“The original plan was to hire an interim superintendent and subsequently hire a full-time superintendent that may or may not be the same person,” he said.