MILTON
The Milton School Board is looking for a school district resident to fill a vacant seat.
Former board member Mike Pierce resigned at the April 27 school board meeting. He has one year left on his term, so his replacement will serve until April 2021.
Those interested in serving on the board should send a letter of interest to the board with contact information and a brief explanation of why they want to serve.
Applicants can mail letters to executive assistant Kim Krause at the district office, 448 E. High St., Milton, WI 53563, until 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 6.
Letters also can be emailed to krauseki@milton.k12.wi.us.