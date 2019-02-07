MILTON

The Milton School Board will not hold an emergency meeting this weekend despite a request from a board member.

Milton School Board member Brian Kvapil requested an emergency school board meeting Thursday to discuss “administrative personnel conduct.”

Board President Tom Westrick told The Gazette the board will not have enough members available this weekend to hold a meeting. The board will discuss Kvapil’s concerns in closed session during Monday night’s board meeting.

In an email to media Thursday night, Kvapil said he had asked school board Clerk Karen Hall to call an emergency meeting Friday night or Saturday afternoon.

Kvapil proposed the meeting for 6:30 p.m. Friday or 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the email.

In his email, Kvapil requests district administration and staff not be present at the meeting. The email does not clarify whether he wanted the meeting held in open or closed session.

Kvapil declined an interview with The Gazette on Thursday evening, saying he wanted to hear from other board members before releasing additional information.

Kvapil said in his email the question of administrative conduct should be discussed by the board before Monday night’s scheduled meeting.

Monday’s school board agenda includes open discussion on the superintendent evaluation format and a closed session to discuss administrative contracts and superintendent evaluation.

Kvapil’s email does not clarify whether the emergency meeting involves any of Monday night’s agenda items.

Westrick said any personnel matters must be discussed in closed session, per state statute.

Jerry Schuetz, school district director of administrative operations, told The Gazette on Thursday night he did not know why Kvapil wanted to hold an emergency meeting and had been informed of the request shortly before being contacted by a reporter.