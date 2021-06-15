MILTON
Politicians and pundits might yell about winning and losing, but often, governing is about giving up something to get what you can. It’s neither a win nor a loss.
It’s called compromise, and that’s what the Milton School Board did Monday night when faced with a tough decision about when students and staff can take their masks off this summer.
Parents demonstrated in front of Milton High School before the school board meeting, calling for the board to let parents decide whether their children should wear masks to school. About 20 of them attended the meeting, also asking the board to rescind Superintendent Rich Dahman’s power to make decisions about things such as masks during health crises.
The school board wasn’t willing to take away Dahman’s power to make quick decisions as COVID-19 conditions change, but they were interested in changing Dahman’s decision last week to lift the mask mandate July 3.
Board Chairman Mike Hoffman noted Rock County had 102 active COVID-19 cases at last count. He noted that summer school allows better distancing among students and staff. He moved to begin a mask-optional policy Wednesday.
Board member Joe Martin said that wasn’t enough time for families of students who were planning to attend activities at the schools in July and August to decide what they would do if masks were not required.
Hoffman moved to amend the motion to start mask-optional Monday, June 21.
Board member Dave Holterman said he supported the amendment if it would mean a 4-3 vote to move up the mask-optional date.
Holterman said some parents are as passionate about a need for children to wear masks as the parents who showed up Monday to protest the mask rule, and the board should consider both sides.
“I think some of you have heard me say over time that when the choices are really difficult, the answer is probably in the middle, and that’s pretty much how I landed in this situation,” Holterman said.
With Holterman’s vote, the amended motion passed 4-3, so masks become optional Monday.
No decision was made about what happens when the fall semester begins. Dahman said he would present that plan to the board July 12.
Dahman thanked the board, saying that the week of lead time gives families that are considering summer school a chance to decide what they will do.
“It wasn’t what we were looking for, but at least it gives our students at least two weeks of summer school with choice,” mask-choice advocate and parent Tracy Hannah said after the meeting.
As in debates in other meeting rooms across the country, the rhetoric was supercharged at times during the meeting. One parent called the mask rule “tyrannical.”
But even so, the speakers were remarkably polite.
One woman spoke of “the freedom of our children to breathe freely” while not impinging on others’ rights.
Hannah said she has been speaking on behalf of her son on this issue for more than a year. She said she would continue to do so “to show him that important things are worth fighting for.”
Another parent thanked the board for reading hers and others’ emails, whether they agreed or not, and said the parents’ push to lift the mask rule was never personal.
“We need to be careful we are not creating a division,” board member Leslie Hubert said toward the end of the meeting. “It is mask optional. We are potentially giving parents a choice.”