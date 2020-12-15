MILTON
With the exception of teachers, staff in the Milton School District will receive salary increases of about 2%.
The Milton School Board on Monday approved raises for administrators and support staff across the district. The decision will impact librarians, building and grounds crews, technology staff, administration assistants, food service staff, bookkeepers, aides, supervisors and administrators.
The measure passed on a 6-0 vote. Board member Dave Holterman abstained from because his wife is a teacher’s aide in the district.
A decision on salary increases stems from last April, when district administrators recommended holding off on granting raises with hopes that additional school funding could be coming from the state.
After it was announced that no changes would be made to these state funds, the district decided to revisit the idea, according to a district press release.
Most staff will receive about a 2% increase, but the district is granting its aides a higher pay increase of about 7.35% because they were lagging behind compared to industry pay.
The aides are paid differently based on the type of work they do.
“The approved plan reflects district goals to live within our means, retain and attract quality staff and value and compensate all employee groups fairly,” Superintendent Rich Dahman said.
The decision will not impact the district’s budget because the changes were expected and planned for, district officials said. The budget remains balanced after the board's decision.
The Milton Education Association, the local teachers union, continues to negotiate with the district to determine teacher raises.