MILTON
The Milton School Board on Monday adjusted the elementary school boundaries it established May 26 to accommodate some parents’ school assignment concerns.
The change, recommended in a memo from Superintendent Rich Dahman, updates the boundary between Milton West and Consolidated elementary schools. It moves the north boundary between North Consolidated Road and Highway 51 from its current line extending off West Pennycook Road to extending off West Miles Road to Highway 51.
School board member Michael Hoffman asked if school officials hoped to make the boundaries fixed once they were established.
“That is the goal,” said Marcia Schwengels, principal of Milton West Elementary School.
Changing the northern boundary for Consolidated and providing transportation to day care were compromises district officials made after parents opposed the boundary changes at the May 26 meeting and subsequent meetings.
Principals now will contact families who have changed school assignments. Dahman said the district’s goal is to have all school assignments communicated to families by July 3.
Transfer request forms will be posted to the school district website and available at the district office Tuesday. They must be completed online or returned by 8 a.m. Monday, June 29.
The board also revised two transportation policies Monday.
Students in 4-year-old kindergarten will be eligible for free transportation based on the same criteria as students in K-12.
Last August, the school board approved making transportation free for all 4K students to ensure they did not have to cross Highway 59 to get to Small Wonders Learning Center.
In the 2020-21 school year, 4K classes will be offered at West, East and Harmony elementary schools, not at Small Wonders.
Consolidated and West are one attendance area for 4K because Consolidated does not offer 4K.
Students are eligible for busing if they live 2 or more miles from their assigned school, live in an unusually hazardous transportation area or if they are administratively assigned to a school outside their attendance area.
Transportation will be provided to:
- One consistent pickup and drop-off location per student.
- A location no more than 1 mile from an eligible student’s residence.
- Day care facilities if they request it and if their addresses are on a regular route.
“We are working on providing transportation outside of attendance areas to help support the need for transportation to and from day care. This will be part of the Buy a Seat program,” the memo states.
The cost for the Buy a Seat program (if room is available on an existing bus route) will increase to $200 per student, which represents about 30% of the cost. The family cap will be $400, and reduced rates will be available based on financial need.
The rates have not changed since 2011.