MILTON
The Milton School Board adopted a budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that contained a slightly smaller tax levy and tax rate from 2020-21.
The board approved on a 7-0 vote a $45.3 million budget, which includes revenue from property taxes and state aid. The total tax levy the board approved was $19,011,299 with a tax rate of $8.29 per $1,000 of assessed value. A property assessed at $200,000 would pay $1,658 in property taxes to the school district.
Carey Bradley, the district’s director of business services, said the district is able to finalize its budget in October after it learns resident counts, property values and state aid totals derived from the September pupil count.
The district anticipates receiving $23.9 million in general state aid, which is up 8% or $1.7 million from last year.
From the levy, the district plans to put $14,292,899 toward the general fund, $4,018,400 toward debt service and $700,000 toward the Community Service Fund.
COVID-19 policies
In addition to the budget adoption, school officials also discussed pandemic data and policies.
Superintendent Rich Dahman said Monday there were seven active student cases in the district, six students quarantined after in-school exposures and five more quarantined after exposure outside of school.
There was no recommendation to make any changes to the current universal masking plan. Board members asked how many eligible district students were vaccinated. Dahman said 64% of eligible students have finished a vaccination series.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, speaker Joe Rasmussen took off his mask to speak and was told to put it back on by board President Mike Hoffman. The board called a recess until Rasmussen followed the instruction.
When the recess ended, Hoffman told Rasmussen that if he removed his mask again, the meeting would go into another recess and the board would ask Rasmussen to leave or be removed.
When Rasmussen asked how he would be removed, Dahman said the board would call police.
“We’d rather you stay and participate in the meeting and follow the rules we have in place,” Dahman said. “But we don’t have the ability to allow people to pick and choose if they follow our rules or not.”
Rasmussen, with his mask back on, spoke for his remaining time.
“I’ll say again here’s a board of members that have voted for a mask mandate,” Rasmussen said. “They go out in public places without a mask. If you believe so heavily in this, why don’t you lead by example, which is what we vote you to do?”