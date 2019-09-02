MILTON

One year after changing to block scheduling for math and English classes, the principal at Milton Middle School says student scores on state standardized tests improved in both categories.

The number of students in last year’s eighth-grade class who placed in the proficient or advanced categories on the Wisconsin Forward Exam in both subjects “increased significantly,” Principal Matt Biederwolf said.

The middle school restructured the school day to have nine periods instead of eight, and class lengths were reduced from 44 minutes to 42 minutes. Students take two 42-minute periods of English and math and five 42-minute periods of other classes.

The school also cut time out of the lunch period and the school’s advisory program to make the change. The number of math teachers increased from four to seven.

“To go to the nine-period day, it did take some sacrifices,” Biederwolf said. “We don’t like shortening classes and lunch, but we feel the trade-off is worth it.”

Biederwolf said teachers had been asking for the change for a few years, so they made it to better serve the school’s Big Ideas Math curriculum.

“Those lessons call for 65-minute lessons, but our old system only gave them 44 minutes,” Biederwolf said.

“Over the course of their two-year middle school experience, kids were losing thousands of minutes in terms of instructional fidelity” toward the curriculum, he said. The district helped train and advise teachers on how to handle the longer, periods.

Biederwolf said the change gives more time for teachers to get into the curriculum, intervene to help students one-on-one and for extended learning.

Ryan Ruggles, director of curriculum and instruction for the district, said the improved test scores are a good sign.

“I think there’s definitely a correlation,” he said.

Ruggles said teachers have adjusted the way they teach to better fill the time and that having extra teachers allows them to divvy up work and provide more personalized learning.

“It truly does change the way you teach,” Biederwolf said. “Engagement in an 84-minute math block is going to be different than in a 44-minute skinny period.

“At the end of the day, the data was pointing us in a direction where we wanted to make these changes, and we feel good about those changes.”