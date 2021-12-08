Milton Middle School officials sent out an email early Wednesday morning to parents detailing a potential threat to student safety. The Milton administration worked with the Milton Police Department to conduct an investigation.
“Working alongside the Milton Police Department, an investigation began immediately,” Milton officials said in the statement. “It was determined that one of our students did indeed make a statement indicating an intent to bring a weapon to school. However, this statement was made on impulse, without any intent to carry out the actual threat. This student and his family have fully cooperated with law enforcement during the course of their investigation.”
The student who made the threat will not be allowed to attend school while the district works to determine what the next disciplinary steps might be as outlined in its student handbook code of conduct.
The Milton School District said it was unable to comment further on the student and any disciplinary actions. The Milton Police Department reassured the district that there was no planned or active threat to the students and staff of Milton Middle school.
The district encourages guardians and parents to speak with their students about the situation.
“Please help them understand that, especially given the recent tragedy in Michigan, any ‘jokes’ or impulsive threats to harm or injure others will not be brushed off,” the statement read. “Any such conduct that threatens student or staff safety will be reported to the local authorities.”
