Milton Middle School officials alerted parents by email Wednesday morning that a student threatened to bring a weapon to school but did not actually intend to do so.
“Working alongside the Milton Police Department, an investigation began immediately,” Milton officials said in the email. “It was determined that one of our students did indeed make a statement indicating an intent to bring a weapon to school. However, this statement was made on impulse, without any intent to carry out the actual threat. This student and his family have fully cooperated with law enforcement during the course of their investigation.”
The Milton Police Department determined there wasno planned or active threat to the students and staff of Milton Middle school.
The student who made this threat will not be allowed to attend school while the district works to determine what the next disciplinary steps may be as outlined in its student handbook code of conduct.
The district encourages parents and legal guardians to speak with their children about the situation.
“Please help them understand that, especially given the recent tragedy in Michigan, any 'jokes'' or impulsive threats to harm or injure others will not be brushed off,” the statement said. "Any such conduct that threatens student or staff safety will be reported to the local authorities.”
The district was referring to the Nov. 30 school shooting at Oxford High School in the Detroit area. A 15-year-old faces life in prison if convicted on four counts of first-degree murder, terrorism and seven counts of assault with intent to commit murder in the shooting that killed four students.
