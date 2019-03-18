MILTON

A Madison attorney has made five recommendations, none of which include the firing or resignation of staff or board members, following an investigation into Milton School District compensation and policy compliance.

The school board will have final say over what, if any, action should be taken.

Lori Lubinksy, attorney with Axley Brynelson, recommends:

The school board determine whether to approve Superintendent Tim Schigur's salary increase, which was given in November without board approval.

Board President Tom Westrick review all board policies and board member Brian Kvapil review the state Department of Justice's Public Records Law manual.

The board consider whether it will continue issuing stipends to employees for performing work beyond contract or job description and potentially set limits on the superintendent's ability to use stipends when he or she deems appropriate.

Administration develop protocol for use of employee recommendation forms (the forms used to administer the questioned stipends) to prevent further confusion.

Administration present all new proposed contracts, handbooks and similar documents so the board can identify proposed changes, thus building trust between the board and administration.

The school district released the investigation report at 11:27 a.m. Monday.

Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz said in an email the report would be posted to the district's website Monday afternoon.

In February, the school board launched an investigation into stipends given to Schigur, Schuetz and IT employee Michael Gouvion and whether the approval process violated state law or board policy.

The investigation looked into the following:

Whether the manner in which a $10,500 stipend for Schigur was approved violated state law and/or board policy.

Whether the manner in which stipends for Schuetz and Gouvion were approved violated state law and/or board policy.

Whether the manner in which the records and information related to the stipends were disclosed to Kvapil and then to the media violated state law and/or board policy.

What is the district's past practice of the use of stipends and what is the monetary extent of stipends given in the last two years.

The Gazette was made aware of only the first three questions, via the district's legal counsel Shana Lewis, prior to the report being released.

A footnote in the report indicates the fourth question was determined later after discussion with board members.

This story will be updated.