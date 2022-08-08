The Milton School District has been planning a “Wall of Honor” space near the high school fieldhouse for years – and is now turning to the community to help fill it.
The nomination process for the inaugural Wall of Honor began Monday and runs through Sept. 17. The first round of five inductees will be announced ahead of the final home varsity football game of the year on Oct. 13.
Inductees should have “close ties” with the school district through having attended or graduated from its high school or worked in the schools, a news release from the district states. People can be nominated under multiple categories, including professional career achievements, athletics and lifetime achievements.
Nominations can come from anyone and should be submitted either through the district’s website or on nomination forms available at the high school starting Sept. 1.
“It will shine a light on individuals who have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact by giving back to their communities,” district spokesperson Kari Klebba wrote in an email. “By honoring them, we want to celebrate their achievements and inspire current and future Milton students.”
In future years, the district hopes to announce its inductees during Homecoming week, but the district chose to push the first ceremony back to give its committee more time to sift through nominations, Klebba said. The district is also looking for people to join the Wall of Honor selection committee, specifically three alumni who graduated prior to 2000.
Nominations for the 2023 Wall of Honor will open Oct. 15 and go through the end of the year.
