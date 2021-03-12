MILTON
Milton High School's graduating seniors will get to toss their mortarboards together this spring.
The school district plans to offer an in-person graduation celebration outdoors at 1 p.m. June 6 at Carl F. Anderson Field, weather permitting.
District officials wanted to make sure they could celebrate seniors with some version of an in-person gathering this year, high school Principal Jeremy Bilhorn told the school board Monday.
"Obviously, graduation is our biggest event, and it's the most important event that we have for our seniors and for our students," he said. "And we want to be able to have an opportunity where we can have all the students together."
Moving the ceremony outside made the most sense for social distancing and spectators, Bilhorn said.
However, the ceremony layout will be the opposite of most public affairs at the field. Seniors will be spaced out in the bleachers, and visitors will be spread out on the field to accommodate as many people as possible. A stage will be located off to the side of the field.
Each senior will be allowed six guests, and masks will be required. About 250 of the 279 students in the Class of 2021 plan to participate in the ceremony.
"We believe that's going to be the best opportunity,” Bilhorn said of the outdoor ceremony.
“It's important, if at all possible, to be able to bring the entire graduating class together for that ceremony.”
Last year, a video was made as a tribute to the Class of 2020 because no formal ceremony could be held.
If weather becomes an issue, the district will move the event indoors to Gym 1. The part of the referendum project that includes the new gym is not yet completed.
Under those circumstances, the indoor graduation will run from 1 to 5 p.m. June 6. The class will be split into five groups by alphabetical order, with one group graduating each hour.
The ceremonies will last about 30 minutes and will still feature student speeches, the same address and the handing out of diplomas. Spacing the ceremonies out will allow for a deep clean of the gym between ceremonies, officials said.
Each senior will be able to bring four guests, and masks will be required.