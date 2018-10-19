MILTON
The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce will hire a student intern in January thanks to a partnership with the Milton School District.
The chamber has seen an increase in membership and will welcome 40 new members in 2019, according to a news release.
Increasing membership and new events have given the chamber the opportunity to bring on an intern, according to the release.
The chamber is looking for a student interested in business, marketing and event promotion to work at the chamber through the district's school-to-career program.
Those interested can contact school career coordinator Amy Kenyon at 608-868-9300, ext. 1107, or kenyona@milton.k12.wi.us.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse