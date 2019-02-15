MILTON

The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has unanimously endorsed the Milton School District $59.9 million referendum, according to a news release.

The chamber's board made the endorsement as the "voice of the Milton area business community," according to the release from board Vice President Jon Cruzan.

Chamber board members Diamond McKenna, Mike Pierce and Jerry Schuetz removed themselves from the room during discussion and did not vote on the endorsement, according to the release. McKenna and Pierce serve on the school board, and Schuetz is the district's director of administrative operations.

High quality schools make Milton a better place to live, work and visit. Improving the community lays the ground work for increased revenue economic development, the release states.

The chamber board recognizes the burden of increased taxes but believes the positive effects of a passed referendum are a great value relative to the expense, according to the release.

"MACC believes the proposed solution represents a best-case scenario under today’s political climate. Regardless of past proposals, this solution is a compromise that can help to maintain a high quality society and as a result strengthen our community and benefit our members," the release states.

The referendum is on the ballot April 2.